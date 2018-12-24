October 26, 1925 — December 13, 2018
Robert Wendell Warner passed away in his home west of Lebanon during the night of December 13, 2018, at the age of 93.
He was born October 26, 1925 on a farm near Amity, the son of James and Ruby (Walling) Warner.
As World War II approached, Bob trained to be a paratrooper. From Boston, Massachusetts, he headed for Liverpool, England, above Wales. A train took him to the channel below England, then across to Germany. He came back to the USA to a tickertape parade in New York City and then home to Oregon.
Bob and Mr. Castle ran a barber shop above Beaverton at the time Beaverton began to grow.
He was preceded in death by his oldest son, Kenneth.
He is survived by his wife, Rachel Warner of Lebanon; his younger son, Kurt of the Portland area; and a daughter who lives in Colorado.
A celebration of Bob’s military service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, January 5, 2019 at the Lebanon First Assembly of God.
Huston-Jost Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.