Robert W. Brundage

February 25, 1937 - May 30, 2023

LEBANON - Robert W. Brundage passed away on May 30, 2023, in Sublimity, Oregon. He was born on February 25, 1937 in Independence, Missouri, and is survived by his wife Ruth of 67 years. They were married in Lebanon, Oregon on June 10, 1956 at Christian Church. They gave birth to a daughter and three sons which has expanded to ten Grandchildren and many Great Grand Children. Robert is preceded in passing by his parents, Bernies and Clairbel.

Robert graduated from Lebanon High School with the class of 1956. He was a member of Masonic Lodges. (Summit Lodge-Lee's Summit, Missouri. Lebanon Lodge, Santiam Lodge, and the Pearl Lodge all in Oregon. He was also involved with Shriners, Eastern Star, Scottish Rite and Lodge of Research.

He served on the city council in Sublimity, Oregon for 8 years and retired from truck driving. He was a Central States Teamster member for 30 years in K.C. Missouri. After retiring from truck driving Robert worked for Blue Springs, Missouri school system for 11 years.

Bob and Ruth moved back to Oregon in 2000 from K.C. Missouri after 40 years and raising four children.

Robert will be laid to rest at Lone Oak Cemetery in Stayton, Oregon

Arrangements entrusted to Weddle Funeral Service.