Robert Swall

Robert Swall

Robert Leroy Swall

August 11, 1931 – September 10, 2020

Robert “Bob” Leroy Swall, 89 of Albany, passed away at his home on Thursday, September 10, 2020.

Bob was a 20 year USAF Veteran, retiring in 1971. After returning to Corvallis, Bob worked at OSU, Hewlett-Packard and Benton County. He also spent some time as a Reserve Deputy with the Benton County Sheriff's Office.

Bob is survived by his wife, LaVerne Swall and by his children Dale, Elizabeth, Raymond, and Margaret. Bob also has two granddaughters.

Services will be held at Willamette National Cemetery in Portland, Oregon at a later date and time.

McHenry Funeral Home is handling the arrangements. Please leave your condolence messages for the family at www.mchenryfuneralhome.com.

