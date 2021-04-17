Robert "Steve" Giuliani

March 11, 1947 - March 19, 2021
Robert Stephen "Steve" Giuliani, 72, of Albany, Oregon, lost his long battle with cancer March 19, 2021, with his loving wife Sharon and sons Tony and Kirk by his side.
Mr. Giuliani was born March 11, 1949, to Robert "Bob" A. Giuliani and Katherine "Kay" Karakas Giuliani. He attended St. Mary's Grade School and Albany Union High School graduating in 1967.
It was while Steve was visiting his good friend Arlene "Susie" Towery that he first noticed Towery's across-the-street neighbor, Sharon Meiser, who was washing her father's car at the time. As Sharon was younger than Steve, the two did not meet again until four years later when they were formally introduced by mutual friend Steve Bailey at T.G.'s Dance Hall on First Street in Albany. For their first date, Steve took Sharon to a Eugene pizza parlor where they not only ate pizza but also rode the carousel. Steve and Sharon were married at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Albany, December 13, 1969. Married 51 years, the couple said their spouse was the love of their life.
Along with the two older sons, the couple also had twins, Mark and Mike.
As a youngster, Steve picked crops during the summers and played on little league baseball teams. He also was a paperboy for the "Oregonian" newspaper. He later worked at Albany Frozen Foods and later Oregon Metallurgical Corporation. Growing up, Steve was also a Cub Scout and later moved up to Boy Scout.
During Albany High School years, Steve played football as a linebacker i.e. the meat squad. He was also on the wrestling team. Subsequently, he was awarded an athletic scholarship to Treasure Valley Community College, Ontario, Oregon, where he also played football. Once again Steve was on the "meat squad" but he said that as he weighed about 155 at the time, he was no match for the opposing team's 250 lb. plus linebackers. Steve transferred to Linn Benton Community College. Steve went on to work for Pepsi Cola. From 1986 until retirement in 2007, he was employed by Teledyne Wah Chang starting out delivering mail, moving up to quality control and finally middle management. Part of his managerial duties included frequently serving as the company's representative when dealing with foreign companies' dignitaries traveling to such cities as San Francisco and Pittsburg, Pennsylvania.
After retirement, Steve was employed by Dr. Maxine Thompson, world-renowned horticulturist. He not only helped her with research but also helped with her care.
A kind man, Steve loved his family and is credited with creating wonderful memories for his wife, sons, daughters-in-law, granddaughters and grandsons. A good man, Steve had a great sense of humor, always focused on family, loved to talk to family and friends and had an easy going humble spirit.
As well as enjoying recreational and spectator sports, Steve coached his sons' little league baseball and soccer teams Over the years, Sharon and Steve were ardent supporters of the Philomath High School Warriors, as not only did they attend all home events but travelled to away games or matches. In addition, Steve, along with other parents of athletes, raised funds to support Philomath High athletics.
Steve is survived by his wife, Sharon; son, Anthony "Tony," Albany; son, Kirk, Albany; son, Mark (Sheryl), Vancouver, WA; son, Mike (Eve), Kansas City, Kansas; and grandchildren Loryn, Adelyn, Carilyn, and Lachlan, Vancouver, Washington; and Austin and Ethan, Kansas City, Kansas.
Steve is also survived by his sister Roberta Fox, Corvallis, sister, Nancy Giuliani, Newport, and brother, David Giuliani, Irvine, California, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.
A celebration of life will be held in the summer when pandemic restrictions have been lifted. In accordance with Steve's wishes, his ashes will be scattered.
Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society.