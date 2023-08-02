January 10, 1943 - July 28, 2023

Robert "Sam" Ware was born January 10, 1943 in Eugene, OR to Gordon Junior and Marion Lucille Ware.

Sam, along with three brothers, grew up in Eugene until he moved to Corvallis to attend Oregon State University, where he earned a Bachelor's degree in Business/Accounting and had a long career with the Oregon State Department of Revenue, before retiring in 2001.

More than anything, Sam loved watching his seven grandchildren play sports (with a cup of hot coffee in hand no matter the outside temperature), and took great pride in each and every one of their accomplishments. While snow birding in Surprise, AZ, he took up woodworking and spent many days in the woodshop creating masterpieces for his friends, family, and late life partner, Diane.

He is survived by two brothers: Gordon and Michael; his two daughters: Heidi and Cheslah; seven grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Sam's name may be made to Lumina Hospice: www.luminahospice.org.

Sam did not wish to have a formal memorial service, so we suggest you grab a cup of coffee and toast someone you love, in Sam's honor.

Condolences may be left at www.mchenryfuneralhome.com