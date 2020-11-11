Robert Robinson

In 1950, while visiting a good friend in California, he met the love of his life, Nancy Lee Robinson (Slattery). Five months later, they were married on March 4, 1951. They initially resided near his parents, but after having a son (Roger Dale) and daughter (Cynthia Ann Campbell), they moved to a larger house on NW Grant in Corvallis. In 1958, Nancy had twin boys (Ronald Stewart and Donald Wayne).

In the late 40's, Pioneer Telephone Cooperative of Philomath, Oregon hired Bob initially as a contract engineer and later as a full-time systems engineer. One of his most trying work periods was after the severe Columbus Day storm of 1962 with winds as strong as a Category 2 hurricane that took out the phone poles and lines over hundreds of miles and required long workdays over many months to replace them. Near retirement, he mused how over the years he supervised the removal of many of these same poles, as they were replaced by buried fiber-optic cable. Bob worked for Pioneer for 42 years before retiring in 1989.