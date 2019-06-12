November 27, 1954 — May 31, 2019
Robert (Rob) Griffin, age 64, of Staunton, Virginia, and formerly of Albany, passed away surrounded by much of his loving family on May 31, 2019, in Staunton, from cardiac arrest.
Rob was born on November 27, 1954, in Salem, Oregon, to Ron and Martha (Perry) Griffin of Albany. Rob graduated from South Albany High in 1973, lettering in several sports, but excelling in gymnastics of which he was a four year letterman.
He attended Sacramento State University, graduating in 1980 with a Bachelor of Science in marketing and a minor in economics. He resided in Seattle, Washington, and Foster City, California, before moving to Virginia, where he resided the last ten years.
Rob was Director of Global Marketing and Surgeon Education for MicroAire Surgical Instruments in Charlottesville, Virginia. His career passion was surgeon training.
Rob was a gifted astronomer, photographer, and musician. He traveled extensively during his lifetime, visiting more than 32 countries.
He is survived by his wife, “the love of his life,” Cynthia (Cindy) Patton of Staunton and her adoring family; parents, Ron and Martha; sons, Casey of Edmonds, Washington and Matt of Seattle, Washington; brothers, Kelly and his wife, Kim of Dana Point, California and Perry and his wife, Shelley of San Diego, California; grandchildren, Finn, Ciara, and Alex.
Rob was a wonderful husband, son, brother, father, grandfather, and person who was loved and respected by all who knew him.
There will be a memorial service held later in the summer.