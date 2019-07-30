May 7, 1944 — July 26, 2019
Robert “Uncle Bob” Rieder, 75, of Albany passed away Friday at his home. Bob lost his short battle with cancer and passed away peacefully in the company of his family.
He was born in Meiringen, Switzerland to Alfred and Bertha Rieder. He was the second oldest of five children.
Bob graduated from Mar Vista High School in Imperial Beach, California in 1963.
He married Lynette Graves in 1969 and they had a daughter, Cheri in July of 1969.
Bob worked with his folks on their dairy, and then two jobs to save up enough money to complete the dream of owning and running his own dairy; a dream that was fulfilled in 1971 when they moved to Albany. In the early ‘70’s Bob became a father figure to Noah and David Bertsch. They were like his own boys and worked alongside Bob on the dairy.
In April of 1972, they added another daughter, Lori to the family. Throughout the ‘70’s he worked diligently and was able to expand his dairy and was so proud of his new milking parlor.
In 1989, he married Jan Langmade, adding two step-daughters, DeAnne and Lisa. He operated Rieder Dairy for 44 years and was so proud.
He married Cherri Anderson in 2008, adding two more step-sons, David and Scott Smith, and they began their journey together.
Bob quickly made friends with many Millersburg folks, especially Les Hoefer. The highlight of his afternoon was coffee time at the Santiam Market or Millersburg Market with his buddies.
Bob loved his family. He was so proud of his daughters, Cheri and Lori. His six grandchildren were loved beyond measure along with his three great-grandchildren, Olivia, Tytan, and Saylor. He was a kind and selfless man and was loved by all who had the pleasure of meeting him. He was known for his kindness and generosity throughout the community. He will be greatly missed.
Bob is survived by his wife, Cherri; daughters, Cheri and Lori; six grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; sister, Hedy Schurig; and brother, Tony Rieder.
A viewing will be from 4 to 6pm on Thursday at Fisher Funeral Home. A funeral service will be at 10 a.m. on Friday at Fisher Funeral Home, with private family interment to follow at Jefferson Cemetery.
Online condolences for the family may be posted at www.fisherfuneralhome.com.