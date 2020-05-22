Robert R. Lowry

After the war, Bob attended the University of Idaho and met Barbara Dayton on a blind date. They married in 1947 and both graduated from college in 1948. Bob and Barb then moved to Albany in 1948, where Bob took a job with the Charles H. Lilly Seed Company. During the Korean War, Bob was called back to service, where he served on a Net Tender ship. He relayed that one of the most terrifying experiences of his life occurred during the Korean Conflict when the ship went through a typhoon in East Asian waters. In 1967, Bob and two farmers, Willard McLagan and HG Olsen, started Willamette Seed and Grain Company. Bob served as President and General Manager for Willamette Seed for 31 years until it was sold in 1998. Bob was a past president of the Oregon Seed Trade Association and worked throughout the years to promote the seed industry in various organizations in Oregon and the U.S.