February 5, 1952 - May 9, 2023
Robert Paul Beach, age 71, of Corvallis, Oregon died Tuesday, May 9 at Evergreen Hospice House in Albany. Rob was born in Albany, Oregon as the third of six children to Bob and Polly Beach.
Rob struggled with his health for the past few years. First, heart surgery, then a stroke before succumbing to cancer.
Rob attended Washington grade school, Western View Junior High then Corvallis High School (Class of '70).
Rob worked at the Cannery in his younger days. He worked at Hewlett Packard from its start up in Corvallis. Later, he moved to the Portland area to work at Tektronics and was there for many years. He returned to Corvallis to end his work career at Wet Labs in Philomath. Upon retirement, he returned to his home in Banks and stayed there until his stroke last year. He moved back to Corvallis to be closer to family. Rob was involved in 4-H and Cub scouts as a youth. Rob had a quick wit and good sense of humor. He was a trivia master. He played guitar and loved music. He saw Grateful Dead in concert several times. He was a strong Christian and attending Sonrise Church while living in the Portland area.
Rob was preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Kendra. He is survived by his siblings, Linda (Dave) Hannah, Larry Beach, Randy (Betty) Beach and Karlene (Gary) Martin along with many nieces and nephews.
He had a great group of friends, many from childhood, that meant a great deal to him.
Services will be Friday, May 19 at 11:00 am at McHenry Funeral Home in Corvallis.