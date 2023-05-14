Rob worked at the Cannery in his younger days. He worked at Hewlett Packard from its start up in Corvallis. Later, he moved to the Portland area to work at Tektronics and was there for many years. He returned to Corvallis to end his work career at Wet Labs in Philomath. Upon retirement, he returned to his home in Banks and stayed there until his stroke last year. He moved back to Corvallis to be closer to family. Rob was involved in 4-H and Cub scouts as a youth. Rob had a quick wit and good sense of humor. He was a trivia master. He played guitar and loved music. He saw Grateful Dead in concert several times. He was a strong Christian and attending Sonrise Church while living in the Portland area.