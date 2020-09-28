 Skip to main content
Robert Michele

A graveside service will be at 11 a.m. on Wednesday September 30, 2020 at Willamette Memorial Park in Albany. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling the arrangements www.aasum-dufour.com

