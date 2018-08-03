February 26, 1926 — August 1, 2018
Robert Lloyd Veal passed away after a long battle with pulmonary illness at the age of 92 on August 1, 2018 at Evergreen Hospice House in Albany.
Bob was born in Antlers, Oklahoma to Bertha and George Veal.
Bob was a proud veteran of World War II, serving in the Navy on the USS Ticonderoga. He earned several commendations, including a Silver Star and a Purple Heart.
Bob met the love of his life, Mary Charleen Ross in Chetopa, Kansas and they were married on August 17, 1946. They were a match made in heaven. They had two sons, Robert Leslie Veal and David Charles Veal.
Bob moved to Oregon and opened several service stations in Albany. He also worked at Ore Met and Smokecraft.
Bob was a proud member of the Albany Lions Club, The Elks, VFW and the American Legion and a member of First United Methodist Church.
He founded the lumberjack breakfast at the Timber Carnival. Bob was a true servant – always there to help everyone. His smile and sharp mind earned so many life-long friendships.
Bob was preceded in death by his wife, Charleen; son, Robert Leslie (Les) Veal; his brothers, George Veal, Claud Veal; and his sisters, Adella Baker, Hazel Veal and Znobia Cook.
He is survived by his son, David of Albany; his daughter in law, Becki Veal of Dallas, Texas; his sister, Mary Murphy of Salem; three granddaughters and sons-in-law, Laura and James Hudec, Sarah and Joseph Stobaugh and Christine and Curtis Schettler; and his six great-grandchildren, Eleanor and Sam Stobaugh, Cole and Carson Schettler and James David and Austin Hudec, all of Dallas, Texas.
There will be a celebration of life at 10 a.m. on Saturday, August 4 at First United Methodist Church, 1115 28th Avenue SW, Albany.
The family requests in lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the glory of God at the First United Methodist Church of Albany, 1115 28th Avenue SW, Albany, OR 97321. Online condolences may be posted at www.fisherfuneralhome.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.