July 18, 1949 - July 10, 2023

Robert Leroy Furlow, 73, of Lebanon passed away Monday, July 10, 2023 at home, with his wife of 31 years by his side. Throughout his illness he was surrounded by his children and other treasured family members and friends. Bob died as he lived with Courage and Kindness.

Bob was born on July 18, 1949 to Marvin Henry and Ollie Jean Furlow in Klamath Falls, Oregon. He graduated from Klamath Falls HS in 1967. He earned his Bachelor Degree from Oregon State University in 1971. While serving in the Army he earned his Master's Degree in Healthcare Administration. As a testimony of his passion for education he openly shared his struggles with dyslexia, hoping to encourage others to not allow challenges to limit their belief in their ability to achieve their educational goals and life dreams.

Bob was an active member of the LDS church. He served in various roles but his biggest joy came from teaching. He had a special ability to genuinely listen, ask thoughtful questions and demonstrate Christ's love to the people he met.

Bob married Sandy Greenlee in 1972. They had six daughters and three sons. While raising their family, he served in the United States Army. After 24 years of service and numerous assignments throughout the United States and in Japan he retired as a Lt. Col. He appreciated the opportunities the Army provided him and his family. He credited it for his ability to serve in Public sector as a Healthcare Administrator in both Utah and Oregon.

In 1990 Bob met his best friend and soul mate, Cheryle Filer. They pursued a life of service together and were blessed with another daughter. Bob continued his career as a Director and later the Administrator of Douglas County Health and Social Services; the Superintendent of a State Hospital, the CFO of the Oregon State Hospital System and the CFO of Jefferson Behavioral Health.

Bob enjoyed serving in many organizations including Rotary International for 20 years and on Lebanon City Council for 6 years. Bob loved to read, he enjoyed golf and appreciated time with his extended family. He will be forever remembered with tremendous respect for his unwavering faithfulness; with immense gratefulness for his quiet commitment to prayer and his divine unselfishness; and with heartfelt laughter for a playful sense of humor including endearing nicknames and creative and unique one of a kind sayings.

Bob is survived by his devoted and beloved wife, Cheryle, his son Doug, daughters Linny (Larry), Gretchen (Richard), Monique (Scott), Elizabeth (Remy), Rachel, Micah (Brandon), and Shianna. Grandchildren Analecia, Christopher, Heidi, JR, Mark, Jessica, Nathaniel, Emily, Caitlin, Joshua, Jaron, Skylar, Travis, Adeline, Dalila, Jack, Nova and Noah. Numerous great grandchildren. Brother Otto (Regina), Sister Noretta, Sister-in-Law Charie, Nephews Michael and James, Brother-in-laws Alex and Chad (Bekki) and Niece Lyndsey.

Bob is preceded in death by his parents, Brothers Charles and Donnie, Sons Robert and Eric and Grandson Douglas.

Viewing will be 10 am Wednesday July 19th at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Lebanon. Funeral will follow at 11am. Final burial with military honors will be at I.O.O.F. Cemetery in Lebanon. In lieu of flowers, donations to the LDS Humanitarian Service or other service organizations are welcome.

Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements. www.sweethomefuneral.com.