Robert Leonard "Len" Butterfield

October 6, 1941-August 15, 2022

"My friends call me Len and you can be my friend." A familiar greeting to those who met him. Len passed away peacefully with his bride of almost 59 years Sharon (Hultz) at his side after a valiant fight with leukemia. He is survived by his wife Sharon, son James, daughter Jacque and her husband Peter Clem and grandchildren Riley and Davis Clem.

Len retired from Hewlett-Packard in 2002 and was an active member of the Corvallis community. He loved volunteering with the Boy Scouts and Corvallis Kiwanis Sunriser's Club. He enjoyed traveling the world, visiting grandchildren in Tennessee and taking RV trips with friends. He cheered hard for the Beavers and knew this year would be their year.

He enjoyed classic Country and Western music, some favorites included Dolly Parton and Marty Robbins. He won daily on "The Price Is Right" and cheered for Ken Jennings to get the full-time "Jeopardy" job.

A service honoring Len will be held Friday, August 26, 2022 at 11 a.m. at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Corvallis, Oregon. Len loved bright colors and we encourage those who attend to wear their favorite. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society, the Corvallis Kiwanis Sunriser's Club or the American Red Cross. Blood transfusions helped Len while he bravely battled leukemia, please consider donating blood to your local blood bank, you'll be helping someone's family. We encourage you to visit www.mchenryfuneralhome.com to read Len's complete obituary.