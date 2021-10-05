March 29, 1939 - September 30, 2021

Robert Lee Wilson (Bob), age 82, died on September 30, 2021 in Albany, Oregon. He was born in Lexington, Nebraska on March 29, 1939 to Robert William Wilson (KIA, World War II) and Mary Etta Bowen.

Bob served three years in the United States Army with the Army Security Service. Nearly 60 years later, he still kept in touch with several service members he knew during his time there. He spent the remainder of his professional career working alongside his friends at Wah Chang in Albany, and will now be re-joining his best friend Gary Hagan for their weekly breakfast and coffee.

Bob's first wife was Karen Hagan. They had three sons: Dr. Robert W. Wilson (wife Torri; children Linden, Jessica, Ethan and Hannah), Jim L. Wilson (wife Jackie; children Amanda, Taylor and Christopher) and Dr. Jeffrey L. Wilson (wife Lori; son Brady). Bob later married Terri Lathen and helped raise her three daughters Lena, Dana and Tera. Bob loved coaching his sons in youth baseball and spending time with his family outdoors, especially hunting and camping. He was notorious for his annual pilgrimages across the western U.S., where all roads lead to Lexington, Nebraska. Recently, he enjoyed spending time with his grandson Jared and granddaughter Indigo. One of his greatest joys was also caring for his beloved dogs.