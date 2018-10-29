May 29, 1948 — September 27, 2018
Robert L. Fowler Jr. (Bob) was born May 29, 1948 in Traverse City Michigan and died September 27, 2018 in Albany.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Robert L. Fowler Sr. and Geraldine (Scheidel) Fowler; and his sister, Diane.
Bob moved to Oregon and married Barbara. They had five children, Rhonda, Dawn, Robert III, Tanzy and Jason. They divorced and he later met and married Cindy. She had four children, Cynthia, Katherine, Mark and Robin. Together, Bob and Cindy had two more children, Bobbie and Tanna. They later divorced but remained close friends until the day he died.
When Bob wasn’t busy being a dad to eleven children, he was busy being a self-employed general contractor. He loved to purchase and restore older homes.
Upon his retirement, he engaged in numerous community activities including volunteering for the Mid Valley Gleaners.
Bob is survived by his eleven children; his sister, Gertrude; numerous nieces and nephews; grandchildren; great-grandchildren; and his beloved dog, Harley. He died knowing he was a child of God and in his last days found great comfort in the scripture John 3:16 and that he would soon be united with his Heavenly Father.
At his request no services will be held.