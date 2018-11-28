May 3, 1948 — November 20, 2018
Robert Kemper Williams passed away November 20, 2018 after an extended illness.
Bob was born in Artesia, New Mexico to Robert L. Williams and Patty Kemper Williams. He graduated from Robertson High School in Las Vegas, New Mexico and attended Northern Arizona University in Flagstaff.
His early career in the forest products industry began in Couer d'Alene, Idaho and Fort Collins, Colorado.
He married Marion Lane Ayala in 1976. Their adventures continued in Arizona, California, Oregon, and Fayetteville, Georgia where Bob was regional manager for Louisiana Pacific. A final move brought them to Philomath. Not quite ready to retire, he consulted for Safety Northwest, LLC.
Bob enjoyed being outdoors, whether skiing the slopes of Sipapu and Telluride, golfing, motorcycling or gardening. He also found time to master photography and beer making.
Always kind, warm and loyal, he was a man who honored integrity. He leaves behind family and lasting friends who will miss his quiet, unassuming strength, his hopelessly infectious sense of humor, and his contagious laughter that brightened days and lifted spirits.
Surviving are his wife, Lane; children, Robert Stanfield (Tonia) of Medford, Oregon, Sarah Williams of Corvallis and Mike Williams of North Plains, Oregon; and a sister, Laura Folkner (Troy) of Cupertino, California.
The family extends heartfelt appreciation to Bob’s long time physician, Dr. Shawn Foley of the Corvallis Clinic in Philomath and to Dr. Keith Wells and staff of the Willamette Valley Cancer Institute in Corvallis.
A celebration of life will be held at Johnson Mesa, near Las Vegas, New Mexico in the near future.
Memorials may be made to a charity of your choice.
Please send condolences to the family to www.mchenryfuneralhome.com.