Robert K. Williams

October 15, 1947 - July 20, 2022

Robert K. "Skip" Williams was born in Burns, Oregon on October 15, 1947, to Guss E. and Jackie (Hatch) Williams. He grew up on a ranch in Diamond, Oregon at the base of Steens Mountain. Skip attended a one-room elementary schoolhouse in Diamond and graduated from the boarding school in Crane.

Skip met and married Janet Choate, and their son Robert Matthew was born in 1973.

In 1978 Skip met the love of his life, Vicki A. Wittrig, and they were married on June 16, 1979. Skip and Vicki have two sons, Nicholas Eugene, born on May 13, 1985, and, Benjamin James, born July 4, 1990. Megan Tucker joined the family as a middle schooler and became the daughter that Skip and Vicki never had.

Skip loved home and family and being a dad. He was proud of his sons and daughter and loved watching them learn and grow and celebrated their many accomplishments.

Skip lived an impactful life, touching many through his church and community involvement. He was unceasingly curious and a life-long learner. Skip was a teacher, coach, mentor, theologian, Bible scholar, career computer systems analyst, sports fan, Oregon Ducks supporter, Yankees fanatic, and most importantly, a truly loyal friend.

Skip was a kind and generous man, who lived his faith. He was a lifelong student of the Bible and its history and context. He loved teaching others as he grew into new understandings.

Skip was predeceased by his father, Guss E. Williams, his mother, Jackie Witzel, his son Rob Williams, stepparents Dell Witzel and Phyllis Williams, and his nephew Brian Gerig. He is survived by his wife Vicki, his sons Nick and Ben, his daughter Megan Tucker, his daughter-in-law Harlee and his beloved grandson Kasen James. He is also survived by his siblings, Kerry Landers, and his wife Terri; Linda Christy, Debi Campbell, and her husband Bob; and, Harry Williams, and his wife Brenda. Skip loved his mother, brothers, and sisters in law and his many nieces and nephews. He was always available to listen, to go fishing, to go to a movie, or to play ball.

A memorial celebration of life will be held on Sunday, July 31, at 7 p.m. at 34224 Seven Mile Lane, S.E., Albany, Oregon 97322. Please feel free to wear your boots and jeans in Skip's honor. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the The Boys and Girls Club of the Greater Santiam, 305 S. 5th Street, Lebanon, OR. 97355. Please reference: In honor of Skip Williams. The funds will help pay athletic fees for those who need a little help. Huston-Jost Funeral Home is handling arrangements.