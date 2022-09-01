Robert John Bornheimer, Sr., 93, of Albany, Oregon was born November 18, 1928, in Milltown, New Jersey, the son of William and Estelle Bornheimer. He was married to Maria M. Bornheimer, sharing 53 years of wonderful adventures and memories.

He is survived by his son, Robert J. Bornheimer Jr.; his daughter, Kris A. Kelly; and his grandchildren, Reegan, Macy and Kellen. He was loved by many extended family members and friends. He passed peacefully at home with his family at his side on August 26, 2022, after a long battle with Parkinson's. In lieu of flowers, you may donate to Oregon Veterans' Homes at www.oregon.gov/odva/Vets-Homes. A private ceremony is planned for November.