October 16, 1936 - June 21, 2022

Robert James Clark passed away peacefully at home on June 21, 2022 after resiliently enduring Parkinson's Disease for 18 years. His well-lived life exemplified kindness, devotion, hard work, humility, and faith. These virtues made him as well loved as he was loving.

Bob is survived by Brenda, his beloved wife of almost 60 years; his sister, Barbara Ford; his sons; David (Kerri) and John, along with his grandchildren, Garrett, Avery, and Marisa.

Victor and Virginia Clark welcomed their son on October 16, 1936 in Roseburg, OR. At 15, the young man, now from Redmond, OR began working each summer at the G.I. Cattle Ranch in Paulina, OR. The youngest in the bunkhouse - and the chowline - the ranch taught him humility and the value of hard work. As a young man, Bob dreamed of having a cattle ranch. Then reality hit: you have to own lots of land to do that!

After graduating from high school in Redmond, OR, Bob attended Oregon State University. At this time, Bob's parents were living in Redding, CA. This gave Bob the opportunity to learn about the lumber industry during summer breaks. While attending Oregon State, Bob was an active member of Kappa Sigma Fraternity. He received his BS in Forest Products. Bob became a life-long Beaver Believer, always decked out in orange and black on game day!

After college, Bob joined his parents who now lived in Reno, NV. At this time, he entered the Nevada Army National Guard. In 1961 he graduated from the Guard's officer training course and was named as the outstanding cadet of his class.

Dant and Warnock, headquartered in Menlo Park, CA, hired Bob as a salesman. That took him to the Bay Area where he met his future wife, Brenda Caples, for the first time. Upon meeting, the couple discovered their paths had almost crossed in Vancouver many years before.

Taking a job with Vancouver Plywood, Bob had an opportunity to return to Vancouver, WA. Bob went to night school and received his MBA from the University of Portland. When the company moved its headquarters, the couple moved to Albany with them. There they became part of a wonderful community.

Life in Albany brought great blessing, including an opportunity to purchase their own business. Dumont Distributing, located in Corvallis, was a wholesale beverage company serving both Linn and Benton Counties. Bob served one year as President of the Oregon Beer and Wine Association. Having achieved the goals of suppliers brought the reward of several trips to Europe. Having reached their shared goals, the couple sold the business and retired in 2002.

Community service was important to Bob. He was President of the Albany Rotary Club and a Paul Harris Fellow. He served as an Elder at United Presbyterian Church as well as a member of the Personnel and Belonging committees.

Family activities included attending every athletic event in which the boys participated. Trips to the family cabin at Wauna Lake was their "Slice of Heaven." Annual father/son fishing and family trips, along with annual golf and ski outings with his buddies were always happily anticipated.

Bob and Brenda saw much of the world traveling in Europe, Mexico, and the US. Time spent traveling fed their minds and spirits.

Bob's legacy is one of total commitment to his family, his friends, and his faith. Services honoring him will be held at United Presbyterian Church, July 10 at 2 p.m. Memorial gifts can be made to Evergreen Hospice, United Presbyterian Church, or any Parkinson's charity through Fisher Funeral Home.