Robert J. Funk

March 19, 1933 – April 26, 2021

Robert Joseph Funk more commonly known as "Bob," passed away peacefully at the age of 88 on April 26, 2021. He was surrounded by his family, at his home, in Lebanon, Oregon.

Bob was born March 19, 1933 in New York, to William and Dorothy Funk.

Bob and his wife, Mille, lived in New York until 1964. They then traveled across the country with two horses, two goats and two kids to California where they raised their family with the addition of one more son. After raising their children and helping with some grandchildren, they moved to Oregon in 2005, to live the rest of their lives on a Ranch in Lacomb.

He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. Bob spent his career with the U.S. Postal Service as a Post Master until he retired in 1983. He loved calf roping, raising quarter horses and playing hockey. His love for rodeo was shared with his wife, Mille, and their children.