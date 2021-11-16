Robert Heriford, Sr.

Robert Heriford died in the arms of his wife, Betty, of 53 years, at their Buena Vista home on July 28, 2021. During the last week of his life, we were both fortunate to have the love and support of family present, daughter Ginger, and husband Jeremy, grandson, Bailey, son, Arron and husband, Jason, grandson, Thomas, and wife, Amanda, and the very active great-granddaughter, Elli, and our third musketeer, Jane Kazemier along with surviving son, Robert Heriford, Jr., and granddaughter, Victoria.

Robert was an honest, kind and loving man. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, weightlifting. His interest in ecology had blossomed into the construction of a butterfly exhibit for all to enjoy. He took pleasure in providing education through extensive interactive classes to the delight of young and old. His declining health forced its closure, but he went on to fill his time with sedum propagation, at which he exceled. Soon, we all came to appreciate the care, attention and the beauty his plantings provide. Bailey took to heart his grandpa's last words to him, "Whatever you do in life be strong. You are always my boy, and always will be.”