Robert Henkle

Robert (Bob) Henkle

April 26, 1930 - July 19, 2022

Bob Henkle was born in the small farming community of Moro, Oregon. He lived there until he was four years old. The family then moved to farm in the Berlin-Lebanon area and Bob went to school throughout his life in Lebanon.

After high school, he attended the University of Oregon for a year until he was called back to assist his parents on the farm. Knowing that education was important, Bob eventually graduated from OTI (then known as Oregon Technical Institute). Shortly after graduation, Bob was drafted into the army and served for two years--part of that fighting in the Korean War.

He came home after the war, married Georgine Plattner in September of 1953. The two eventually settled in Albany and had three children: Mike Henkle, Joy Henkle (Bob Meister), Joyce Hays (Bill Hays). His wife and children survive him.

For 48 years Bob and Georgine lived and restored their historic home while Bob worked for Pacific Power & Light. Eleven years ago they moved to a smaller home in North Albany.

Bob loved spending time with his kids, grandkids, and great grandkids, fishing, and OSU Baseball.

Funeral services will be held Thursday, July 28, 10 a.m., St. Mary's Church in Albany. Private burial to follow at Twin Oaks Cemetery.

Tributes may be left at www.fisherfuneralhome.com