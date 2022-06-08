Robert Francis Parker

September 4, 1940 - June 3, 2022

Lyons - Sadly Robert Parker passed away peacefully in his sleep on June 3, 2022. He was born on September 4, 1940 to Justus and Agnes Parker in Shelburn, Oregon. Robert lived all his life in the Willamette Valley.

After graduating high school, he worked at a local sawmill, a tire shop in Mehama, Oregon changing log truck tires in the shop and in the woods with a service truck, then later in life various jobs that were physically easier.

Robert married Linda Slover on August 26, 1961 at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Jordon, Oregon. They were married for 24 years sharing two children. His hobbies included his love for fishing, hunting, autobody and painting cars. His companion for several years was his beloved dog, Cinda. He had a gentle, kind heart, always helping someone in need.

Robert is preceded in death by his parents; his brothers: Don Parker; Darwin Parker; William Parker; Mike Parker; and sister: Sandra Turrell. He is survived by his children: Todd (Susie) Parker and their sons Justin and Benjamin Parker; and Robyn (Kathy Monnot) Parker. Brothers: Jim (Anita) Parker; Raymond (Doris) Parker; Kenneth (Geraldine) Parker; Marvin (Judy) Parker; Gary Parker; Dale (Kathy) Parker; sisters: Pat Woods; Connie (Tom) McEldowney; and Donna (Tom) Dodson.

A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, June 15, 2022 at 12:30 p.m. at the Oddfellows Masonic Lodge, 138 N. 3rd Ave., Stayton, Oregon. Serving the family, North Santiam Funeral Service, Stayton.