December 14, 1953 — August 9, 2018
Robert Francis Crow, AKA-Bob, was born in Los Angeles, California on December 14, 1953.
He passed away on August 9, 2018 after a courageous two-year battle with cancer.
Bob was born to Aldon and Irene Crow and was the youngest of four siblings. He was raised in southern California where he enjoyed sports and scouting.
Bob served a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in Portland, Oregon, where he met his future wife, Brenda. Bob and Brenda were married on April 24, 1976 and sealed a year later in the Oakland, California temple. They have three children, Jennifer, Stephanie and Jordan.
After 30 years in Oregon, Bob and Brenda relocated to sunny Southern Utah to be closer to family.
He is survived by his wife, Brenda, their three children along with their spouses and six grandchildren, who all adored him.
Bob was a kind and dedicated husband, father, brother, uncle, employee, neighbor, grandfather and friend. He greeted everyone by their name and with a smile and was known never to forget birthdays, anniversaries or other significant events. The world was a better place because of him. He will be greatly missed.
Bob chose to continue serving others, even after his death, by donating his body to the University of Utah for medical research.
