Robert Ethington

Robert Loren Ethington was born February 13, 1932 at State Center, Iowa to Hilda and Lindsay Ethington. He was the second of two children, the other being Raymond Lindsay Ethington. He grew to adulthood on the family farm three miles east of Colo, Iowa, attending grades k-8 at the Freelove School about a half mile from his home, and high school in Colo. He served in the US Army in 1952-53. Upon return from that tour of duty, he and Ellen Marie Maddox were married in Ruthven, Iowa on June 13, 1954. Two children, Teresa and Sheryl, were born of the marriage, and there resulted five grandchildren and six great grandchildren.

Upon return from his army experience he enrolled at Iowa State University and remained there from 1954-63, where he completed degrees in Wood Technology and in Theoretical and Applied Mechanics. Ethington's career following graduation from the university included eleven years as a scientist at the US Forest Products Laboratory in Madison, Wisconsin, followed by two years as Assistant Director for that laboratory. In 1976 he and Ellen moved to Washington, D.C., where he was Director of Forest Products and Harvesting Research for the US Forest Service for three years. In 1980 they moved to the Portland, Oregon area, where he was Director of the Pacific Northwest Research Station of the Forest Service. He retired from federal service in Portland in late 1987. He and Ellen moved to Corvallis, Oregon, where he worked five years as Head of the Forest Products Department at Oregon State University. He retired from the university in 1994, and served on the Board of Review of the American Lumber Standard Committee from 1994 through 2013.