Robert Ernest Bonde
December 13, 1939 - December 30, 2022
Robert Ernest Bonde, 83 of Albany, passed away on Friday, at his residence.
Robert was born in Antioch, CA to Ernest and Lucille (McIntee) Bonde. He enlisted in the U.S Navy in October of 1961 and served during the Vietnam conflict with Patrol Squadron 46. He served until his honorable discharge in February of 1966. He was married to Sandra Lee Prosa, and she preceded him in death in 2017.
Robert enjoyed fishing and camping in the Coos Bay area with his brother Richard.
Robert is survived by grandchildren David E. Jackson 36, Nicole A. Jackson 34, and Darrin S. Jorgensen 26.
No public services will be held.
