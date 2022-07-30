Robert E. Beck

May 25, 1928 - May 10, 2022

Robert Eugene Beck, 93, passed peacefully in Bozeman, Montana surrounded by his family. He is survived by his wife, Eileen (Jinx), and children Sancy Beck Hilgenberg, Bridget Beck (m. Douglas McCarty), Brian Beck, and Rebecca Vande Voorde. He is also survived by five grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents John Martin and Agnus Pearson Beck and sisters, Dorothy Roberts and Audrey Lilja.

Bob attended Augustana College in Rock Island, Illinois and was a member of Phi Omega Phi Fraternity. At "Augie" he met the love of his life, Eileen. They were married for 70 years. Bob subsequently graduated from the Illinois Institute of Technology with a degree in Architecture. For the next 30 years he worked for John Deere & Co in Moline, Illinois until his retirement.

Bob loved jazz and big band music, sketching and oil painting, and acquired a taste for traveling at a young age by accompanying his great-aunt, artist Jane Peterson, on her travels. During his retirement he enjoyed playing golf, tennis, bike riding, swimming, and tending to his home landscaping. Bob and Eileen moved from Moline, Illinois to Corvallis, Oregon and then to Bozeman, Montana to be closer to family, and to experience the many beautiful things and places the Northwest has to offer.

Bob was a quiet and humble man with a lot of integrity and love for his wife and family. He was "the real deal" as described by his friends. He will be missed.