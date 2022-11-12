June 6, 1953—November 4, 2020

Robert Douglas Henderer, 69, died Nov 4, 2020. Robert was born June 6, 1953 to Charles W. & Marcelle Henderer. He graduated from Elkton High School, joined the Marines for 3 years and was a corporal when he came out after being stationed in Southern California.

After returning to Oregon, Bob purchased a home in Redmond where he worked at different mills in the area until moving back to Elkton to be near his parents. Bob loved the outdoors and enjoyed hunting and fishing with family and friends. His trophy elk mount is hung in the Elkton High School Gymnasium.

Bob is survived by his brother Charles Henderer (wife Shirley) and sister Diana Wills (husband Tom), nieces, nephew and many cousins. A graveside funeral service will be at 12:00pm, Friday, November 11 at the Henderer Family Cemetery, Elkton OR. Arrangements are by McHenry Funeral Home.