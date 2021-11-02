April 15, 1933 – October 28, 2021

Robert Dean Kinsey 88, passed away on October 28, 2021 at home in Lebanon.

Robert was a Korean War Veteran and also stationed in Germany as a tank sergeant. After leaving the army, Bob joined the California Division of Forestry as a firefighter, engineer, fire captain, and an inmate crew supervisor. After retirement, he worked in a lookout tower for several more years.

Bob was preceded in death by his wife of 40 years, Helen. He is survived by his son, William John Kinsey and wife Gail, of Roseburg, and Helen's daughters, Kathy Grissom, Sandy Mason, and Nancy Scotto of California.

He is also survived by brothers, Chuck and Mike Kinsey, numerous nieces and nephews, and his companion Mary Hoff. He leaves behind 10 grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.

There will be a memorial and celebration of life service at the American Legion in Lebanon on Saturday, November 6, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. Graveside services will be held at Fort Jones Cemetery in California at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, November 12, 2021.

Huston-Jost Funeral Home is handling arrangements.