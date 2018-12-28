August 17, 1946 — December 26, 2018
Bob Gordon, 72, beloved husband, father, grandfather, and friend passed away at Samaritan Evergreen Hospice House surrounded by family on December 26, 2018 after a brief battle with cancer.
He was born in Ogden, Utah to Robert and Barbara Brown Gordon and raised in Toledo, Oregon, with the exception of his junior year of high school in Kanab, Utah.
He graduated from Oregon Technical Institute and spent four years in the Air Force. Bob spent 25 years as a lab manager before switching careers to financial advising. He retired in 2016 after 35 years.
Bob enjoyed fishing trips on the Umpqua River, spending time with family, and loved a good pun. He was involved in establishing the new dog park at Bob Smith Park in Lebanon.
Bob is survived by his wife of 25 years, Sharon Mohni Gordon; sister, Dawn Gordon Arriaga; brother, Mike Gordon; daughter, Lindsay Gordon Kiliszewski; stepsons, David, Robert, and Todd Mohni; stepdaughter, Pam Mohni Jones; and seven grandchildren.
A memorial is planned for 1 p.m. on Saturday, January 12 at Huston-Jost Funeral Home in Lebanon.
Contributions in Bob’s memory may be made to Waterloo Chapel or Samaritan Evergreen Hospice sent in care of Huston-Jost Funeral Home, 86 W Grant St, Lebanon, OR 97355.