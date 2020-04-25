× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

May 24, 1934 – April 16, 2020

Robert Craig Maze, 85, passed away from complications related to COVID-19.

Craig was born in Galveston, Indiana. He graduated from Purdue University with a Bachelor of Science in Chemical Engineering, and later received a Master of Science, followed by a Doctorate in Chemical Engineering from Iowa State University. During this time, he married the love of his life, Virginia "Ginger" Maze.

In addition to Craig's many educational and work related achievements, he was a Hewlett Packard retiree and held numerous patents. He also served honorably in the Army.

Craig enjoyed computing, cycling, reading, traveling, and woodworking. Above all he enjoyed spending time with his family. Craig was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, uncle and friend.