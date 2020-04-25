May 24, 1934 – April 16, 2020
Robert Craig Maze, 85, passed away from complications related to COVID-19.
Craig was born in Galveston, Indiana. He graduated from Purdue University with a Bachelor of Science in Chemical Engineering, and later received a Master of Science, followed by a Doctorate in Chemical Engineering from Iowa State University. During this time, he married the love of his life, Virginia "Ginger" Maze.
In addition to Craig's many educational and work related achievements, he was a Hewlett Packard retiree and held numerous patents. He also served honorably in the Army.
Craig enjoyed computing, cycling, reading, traveling, and woodworking. Above all he enjoyed spending time with his family. Craig was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, uncle and friend.
Grateful for having shared his life are his wife, Ginger Maze; three children, Dr. Stephen (Denise) Maze of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, Joseph Maze of Lafayette, Colorado and Michelle (Steve) Steele of Vancouver, Washington; grandchildren Candace Maze, Lindsey (Shaun) Westerbeck, Ashley Maze, Allison (Cory) Vancura, Lauren Maze, Stephanie (Joel) Pena, Alexis (Michael) Lange, Sydney Steele and Sam Steele; great grandchildren Andrew Maze, Olivia Westerbeck, Stella Westerbeck, Lyla Westerbeck, Jesse Maze, Javier Pena, Jake Pena, Aubrey Lange and Harvey Lange.
Craig was preceded in death by his parents, Sherman and Sarah Maze, and his only sibling, Sara Anne Maze.
A celebration of life will be held at a future time when we can once again gather to honor a great man and a life well lived.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.