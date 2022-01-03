Robert Charles Easton

January 2, 1933 – January 1, 2022

Robert "Bob" Easton passed away of natural causes on January 1, 2022, one day before his 89th birthday. Bob is survived by his wife, Elaine; his children, Doug (Paulette), Robin (Tim), Michelle, Jamie (Bob), Pam (Dave), Bob Jr. (Malaura); plus 15 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his father, Charles, mother, Mabel, and brother, Gerald.

Bob was born in Footville, Wisconsin, on January 2, 1933. He joined the US Army after attending college in River Falls, Wisconsin, where he met Margaret Patricia "Pat" Reed. They were married in Huntsville, Alabama, in 1953.

After the Army, Bob joined IBM Corporation and began a 35+ year career that moved the family to 11 different places including Japan and Germany.

Bob's first wife, Pat, died in 1993 and Bob remarried Elaine in 1994. The two spent over 25 years together traveling, RV'ing, fishing on the Alsea, crabbing in Waldport, finally settling in the Mennonite Village retirement community. Bob enjoyed a full, rich life with his family andgGrandchildren and great-grandchildren.

A private family service was held. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Mennonite Foundation in Albany.

Fisher Funeral Home is handling arrangements. www.fisherfuneralhome.com