November 27, 1934 - August 12, 2023

Robert C McConnell, 88, passed peacefully at home in North Albany on August 12th. Bob was born and resided in Albany his entire life, one of two children born to Ruth and LaRoy McConnell. His brother Jim and wife Nancy currently live in Boston, Ma.

His ancestors originally traveled to Oregon via the Oregon trail and documented their hardships and journey to the Willamette Valley. This was published in several journals.

Bob graduated from Albany Union High School. After high school he was recruited by a professional baseball team. This was put on hold when Bob was drafted and served four years in the United States Navy aboard the ship USS Blue. His service took him to the Pacific and Asia regions during the Korean Conflict.

Bob married Flora M. Wilson while temporarily stationed in Melbourne, Australia. They had three children, Sherrie, Theresa and Robert. Bob and Flora raised their children in Albany where he was a butcher and later a route salesman with Grandma Cookies, Franz Bread, and the Frito Lay Corporation.

Bob's passions included bowling, fishing, hunting and spending many weekends camping throughout Oregon with his family and friends.

Bob was competitive and known by his family as the "Yahtzee and Croquet champion". He was a member of the Eagles, American Legion and Elks clubs.

Bob spent the past 15 years living with the "love of his life" and partner Pat Whalley where they resided in North Albany until his passing. He was truly loved by his and Pat's children, son-in-law Rick and grandchildren Dustin and Crystal. Bob was preceded in death by his eldest daughter Sherrie Ann Brown and parents Ruth and LaRoy McConnell.