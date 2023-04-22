Robert Cannon Seeley passed away in his Corvallis home on February 18, 2023, at the age of 91. He was a beloved husband, father, and grandfather. He and Linda were married for 59 years.

Robert was born in Laurel, Mississippi to Harold T. Seeley and Aline Brannan Seeley. After graduating high school, he served two years in the Air Force, arming aircraft. He moved to Long Beach, Mississippi, where he and Linda were married in 1963. Robert worked for Olin Corporation, located in Gulfport, and in 1975 he transferred to Southern California. Robert, Linda, and their daughter, Ginny, moved to Walnut, California, where they lived for the next 20 years. After his official retirement in 1994, Robert continued working another 15 years as a project manager for RSR and other companies in Los Angeles, Indianapolis, Phoenix and upstate New York.

Robert and Linda moved to Corvallis in 1995, building a home near their daughter's family and enjoying their grandsons, Matthew and Jacob. Because Robert loved to travel, he and Linda made many trips to the Hawaiian Islands, Europe, the Gulf Coast, and many states. Passionate about golf, he was a Corvallis Country Club member for 22 years. He spent many days walking the golf course with friends and with Linda, as well as participating in the Corvallis Men's Golf Association and the Oregon Senior Golfers Association. He was a devoted and very proud grandfather, attending his two grandsons' sporting, school, and club events. His happiest days were camping and fishing with his family. Matthew and Jacob always will remember their "Christmas shopping day" each year with Papa, a tradition begun when they were toddlers.

Robert is survived by Linda, their daughter Ginny Rueben with whom he shared a sweet and special relationship, and son-in-law and best friend Ken Rueben. He also is survived by his grandsons, Matthew Rueben and Jacob Rueben, who held a special place in his heart. Our Robert, Dad, and Papa is dearly loved and is greatly missed.

A loving and memorable family celebration of Robert's life was planned by Ginny and Ken and took place at their home in March.

Arrangements were made through McHenry Funeral Home.