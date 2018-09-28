November 28, 1929 — September 25, 2018
Robert Cameron Train, Jr., 88, of Lebanon, died, Tuesday, at Samaritan Evergreen Hospice House.
Robert was born November 28, 1929 in Coquille, Oregon, the son of Robert and Lucy (Gibbs) Train. He moved to Lebanon when he was 12 years old. In 1947, he worked at McPherson Mill before graduating from high school.
He was drafted into the US Army from July 1952 — June 1954, during the Korean War. He returned to Lebanon following his discharge and attended OSU.
He met and married Mary Faye Higginbottom on August 3, 1956.
Robert had worked as a carpenter for the carpenters union, on the construction of Green Peter and Foster Dams, building logging roads and as a millwright for numerous mills and facilities. He had also owned a business building metal pole barns and airplane hangars, retiring in 1991.
Robert was a member of the Crowfoot Baptist Church and the Lebanon Elks Lodge.
Robert is survived by his daughters, Sharla Lilianstrom, Ramona McLaughlin, and Ronda Train; brother, Arthur Train; sisters, Dorothy Roth, Lorraine Swanson, Irene Grizzle, Eileen Erdwins, and Esther Cline; and three grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Mary on June 5, 1988; and two brothers, Ronald and George Train; and sister, Shirley Ann.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, September 29 at Crowfoot Baptist Church in the activity Center 699 Cascade Drive Lebanon.
Contributions in his memory may be made to Fisher House and sent in care of Huston-Jost Funeral Home, 86 W. Grant St., Lebanon, OR 97355.