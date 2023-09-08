February 19, 1930 - August 19, 2023

Robert C. Messinger 93, formally from Lebanon Oregon went to be with our Lord Aug. 19th. Bob was born in Bend the only child of James and Alice Messinger. Bob was a Korean war veteran and loved his country and proud to have served. He moved his family from Lapine to Lebanon where he worked at Santiam Plywood as a Millwright until he moved his wife Ruth and youngest son Donald to Wasilla Alaska. In Alaska he worked on an oil platform out at sea and then went to work at Prudhoe Bay as a Turbine diesel mechanic.

Bob is preceded in death by his wife Ruth and his daughters Connie and Diana.

Bob remarried and is survived by his wife Melany Mork Messinger also formally of Lebanon, his daughters Terry Luden, Mary Ross, and Debora Harkleroad of Lebanon Or. and his sons Robert J Messinger and Donald C Messinger of Wasilla Alaska. Bob left behind a wealth of 14 grandchildren, 18 great grandchildren and 7 great, great grandchildren. They will carry on Bob's story.

At 90 yrs. old Bob drove a solo trip from Texas to Wasilla and was planning to drive the Alkan Hwy at 95 and 100, but his plans were cut short.

There will be a celebration of Bob's life Sept 23rd at Summit Worship Center in Wasilla AK.

In lieu of flowers Bob's family are starting a fund at Summit to provide an elevator lift there for those who need it.

This spring there will be a celebration of Bob's life held in Oregon for family and friends that date has not been set.