Robert Buck

September 8, 1930 — December 22, 2019

Robert Carl Buck, 89, of Albany, passed away Sunday, December 22, 2019 at Samaritan Albany General Hospital.

Robert was born in Mission, Texas to Henry and Louise (Klosterman) Buck. He grew up in McAllen, Texas and after high school was drafted into the United States Army. He served during the Korean Conflict and spent time in the Army Reserve before returning home. Robert married Virginia Anne (Hostetler) in 1963 and they had 3 children. He worked for Valley Tile and Marble for over 20 years and was later self-employed as a ceramic tile installer.

Robert enjoyed gardening, fishing, and riding quads in the Arizona desert. He cherished time with his kids and grandkids and any time he could spend on his tractor.

Robert is survived by his wife, Virginia; children, Harlan Buck, Gene Buck, and Anita Hudson; brother, Kurt Buck; six grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Herbert and Melvin Buck; and sister, Marie.

A celebration of life will be at 3 p.m. Sunday, January 12 at Agape Family Fellowship in Tangent. Potluck following the service.

