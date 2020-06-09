Robert “Bob” Wolfenbarger

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-576-4664 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

March 27, 1952 — May 16, 2020

Bob Wolfenbarger left us too soon following two and a half years in a valiant battle against pancreatic cancer. Preceding him in death are his parents Raymond and Doris Wolfenbarger and an infant brother, Johnny. He leaves behind his wife of 46 years Nancy (Ulm); sons Ryan (Sandra), Richard (Kendra); granddaughters Jayde, Lyndi, and another granddaughter due this fall that he had greatly looked forward to meeting. He is also survived by his sisters Linda, Patti, Kathy, and Karen.

Bob was a born and raised a Lebanon native, a member of the Lebanon High School class of 1970. Following graduation he spent two summers working on a Fire Suppression Crew out of Redmond, Oregon then on to Central Oregon Community College with an emphasis on studying forestry. In the years that followed he worked for the US Forest Service in Sweet Home.

Aviation was a lifelong passion and he juggled hours of flight training during his off hours with the USFS. He went on to manage the Lebanon Municipal Airport for two years then was elated to eventually become the pilot for Colson/Colson (Holiday Management) retirement home builders. Bob worked 23 years for them developing a deeply valued family-like relationship. The privilege of traveling around much of the globe were some of his fondest and richest memories.