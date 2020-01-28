April 14, 1935 — January 17, 2020
Robert “Bob” Stewart passed away in Corvallis. He was 84.
Bob worked for Morse Brothers for 20 years, he married Barbara New in 1983.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Lewis and Alice Stewart; sons Rick and Brad Stewart.
He is survived by his wife Barbara; sons Scott Stewart of Albany, Robert New (Deb) of California, Mike New (Barb) of Corvallis; daughters Gaylyn Hunter (Stuart), Terri Ellis (John) of Philomath. Brothers Stan Stewart (Shirley) of Albany, Vernon Stewart (Lois) of Kansas. 30+ grandchildren, 30+ great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.
A celebration of like will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, February 8, 2020 at 411 N. 12th St., Philomath, Oregon.
