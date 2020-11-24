Robert 'Bob' Smith

Bob was a leader in the NSF-funded Coastal Upwelling Experiment (CUE) in 1972-1973 off Oregon, and follow-on experiments off Northwest Africa and Peru, with colleagues Jim O'Brien (Florida State), David Halpern (NOAA), Richard Barber (Duke), Ekki Mittelstaedt (Hamburg) and many others. He worked closely with OSU's John Allen in CODE and SuperCODE off California. Bob was vital in OSU's participation and leadership roles in the many large-group, collaborative observing programs that followed, and he helped foster the tone for collaborative research in OSU's Oceanography for many years. Bob was named a Fellow of the American Association for the Advancement of Science in 1990, and he served as editor of Progress in Oceanography from 1984 to 2002. He very much enjoyed sabbatical studies in Germany, Wales, and especially at CSIRO in Hobart, Tasmania. Bob was advisor, mentor and good friends to many students, postdocs, and technicians, and he treated them all with fond respect, regardless of age, gender or position. Bob was always a terrifically collegial scientist and a great host, and he will be greatly missed by his many colleagues in Corvallis and throughout the world.

Beyond oceanography, Bob enjoyed the good things in life: swimming, walking, wine, food, art, music, Shakespeare, religion, history, and of course his grandchildren. His friendly good nature extended into all these areas. He invited his winemaking friend David Lett of Eyrie Vineyards to come to sea on the RV Wecoma, and he purchased a vintage bottle of pinot noir to give to each grandchild on their 21st birthday. He enjoyed hosting small dinner parties at home, always telling the guests not to bring wine because he had too many bottles in the basement. Reed College remained important to Bob, and he was very pleased to have one son and one grand-daughter become Reed alumni. He loved the Oregon Bach Festival in Eugene, and was especially inspired by the major Bach choral works conducted by Helmuth Rilling and Matthew Halls. He was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church in Corvallis and was friends with the monks at the Benedictine Abbey in Mt Angel and the Trappist Abbey in Carlton, Oregon. In recent years Bob's weekly round of meeting with friends (for water exercise or coffee or beer or bible study) grew more and more important. And then, in March 2020, all of those activities ended abruptly, and his joy began to fade.