Robert "Bob" Relf, 90, of Alpine, passed away March 18, 2023.

Bob was born in Texas to Percy and Corinne Relf. His family traveled extensively during his youth throughout the southwestern states as his father sought better work opportunities. While living in Nevada he completed high school and met his future wife, Edy. Bob enlisted in the Army following graduation, proudly serving his country for three years during the Korean War followed by time with the Army Reserve. The military provided him the opportunity to learn his lifelong trade as a Machinist. Upon completing his military service, he returned to Nevada in 1956 and they were soon married and began their life together.

He settled his family on a little slice of heaven in the Alpine area in 1973. Over years of working either swing or graveyard shifts, he pursued building their home. This was a labor of love and per his wishes, was where he passed away peacefully surrounded by family and friends.

He was a sun worshiper and enjoyed outdoor activities including hunting and fishing until more recent years when his hobbies shifted to lapidary, reading and word searches. He also enjoyed working on classic cars and collecting sports cards. He tried his hand at various other activities over his lifetime including leather working, glass cutting, wood burning and beer/wine making.

His incredible gift and true love for machinery work provided for his family for over 40 years across various states and industries. Never truly retired, he could always be found "tinkering" in his own shop; initially doing odd jobs for pay and later for personal pleasure. Amazingly, he was able to enjoy his passion through the last weeks of his long and productive life.

The highlight of his latter years was Bob's amazing journey last April as a selected participant of the South Willamette Valley Honor Flight program. This organization's mission is to celebrate America's veterans by inviting them to share in a trip of honor visiting our nations memorials in Washington DC. This dedicated regional all volunteer group orchestrates a semi-annual experience in appreciation of the sacrifice made by those who served.

Bob is survived by his wife, Edith; daughters, Corilene Relf-Glasgow, Shawnda Attebery, Rebecca (Paul) Nordling; and daughter-in-law, Janet Relf. Also surviving are sister, Betty Witt; three grandchildren and four great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his son Walter and his brother William.

A small private celebration of life will be held on April 2nd. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Bob's name to the honor flight program:

-- Or mail donations to: SWV Honor Flight, 2217 40th Ave SE, Albany, OR 97322