Robert “Bob” R. Guggisberg

December 14, 1935 — December 9, 2019

Bob was born on December 14, 1935, to Frank “Charles” Guggisberg and Margaret (Mostachetti) Guggisberg and grew up in the Lebanon area, graduating from Lebanon High School in 1954. Upon graduation he and several classmates entered the Air Force where he spent time in Okinawa, Japan and Texas. After four years he bought a Dairy Queen in Springfield and met and married Patricia A. (Schmidt) Guggisberg on June 14, 1959. Within 3 years he and Pat had three daughters, Tammy (Chris) Small of Pullman, Washington; Vicki (John) Hoiseth of Albany; and Angie (Brad) Jordan of Albany. Bob and family moved to Albany in 1963. He worked for Western Beverage and was known as the “Bud Man” by many. He retired from Fore’s Shop N Kart as the receiving clerk. He spent his retirement years driving for Meals on Wheels and Dial-A-Ride. He enjoyed golfing and going to the casino, taking drives to the coast, and fishing on Clear Lake.