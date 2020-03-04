Robert “Bob” R. Egan

June 26, 1937 – February 27, 2020

Robert R. Egan (Bob) passed away February 27, 2020 at Anna’s House Adult Care Home in Albany.

Bob was the youngest of five boys born to Clarence and Vera (Austin) Egan on June 26, 1937. The family moved from Ashland, Kansas to Tangent when Bob was an infant. Bob was a member of the first graduating class (1955) at the new Albany Union High School. He was a member of the wrestling team.

Bob served four years in the Coast Guard and was stationed in the Bay Area. He attended Oregon State University. A summer job opened the door to the 4 year Carpenter Apprentice Program. After completing the apprenticeship program Bob was selected as Oregon’s outstanding carpenter apprentice. This was determined through a written and skills test. He became a journeyman carpenter and later a general contractor.

Bob was most comfortable in the outdoors and was a hunter, fisherman, and camper. He loved taking his family on excursions to a lake for water skiing or river to fish. He enjoyed annual elk hunting trips with friends. Grandchildren came along and the traditions continued with fishing and crabbing on the Nehalem River.

