Robert “Bob” R. Egan

June 26, 1937 – February 27, 2020
Robert R. Egan (Bob) passed away February 27, 2020 at Anna’s House Adult Care Home in Albany.
Bob was the youngest of five boys born to Clarence and Vera (Austin) Egan on June 26, 1937. The family moved from Ashland, Kansas to Tangent when Bob was an infant. Bob was a member of the first graduating class (1955) at the new Albany Union High School. He was a member of the wrestling team.
Bob served four years in the Coast Guard and was stationed in the Bay Area. He attended Oregon State University. A summer job opened the door to the 4 year Carpenter Apprentice Program. After completing the apprenticeship program Bob was selected as Oregon’s outstanding carpenter apprentice. This was determined through a written and skills test. He became a journeyman carpenter and later a general contractor.
Bob was most comfortable in the outdoors and was a hunter, fisherman, and camper. He loved taking his family on excursions to a lake for water skiing or river to fish. He enjoyed annual elk hunting trips with friends. Grandchildren came along and the traditions continued with fishing and crabbing on the Nehalem River.
You have free articles remaining.
Bob is survived by his high school sweetheart, Gloria (Willis) Egan, children Lisa (Jason) Bethell and Rob (April) Egan; grandchildren, Taylor (Kate) Bethell, Whitney (Dakota) Smith, Riley, Madeline, and Abigail Egan; great grandchildren, Fraser and Davis Bethell and Maddox Smith; brothers James Egan of Sacramento, California and Richard “Dick” Egan of Salem, Oregon.
Bob was predeceased by his parents and brothers, Dr. CE “Ed” Egan and Merle Egan.
The family thinks Bob is in a better place, driving a new Chevy pickup, pulling a North River boat and trying to decide what kind of forklift he wants.
Bob’s wardrobe consisted of two outfits, Levi’s and a flannel shirt or Big Ben Carpenter overalls on top of his flannel shirt and jeans.
A celebration of life will be held at 11:00a.m., Saturday, March 21, 2020 at the Benton County Club house at Adair. In Bob’s honor, please feel free to wear your blue jeans and flannel shirt.
Donations in Bob’s name can be made to the Albany Public School Foundation to benefit students from West Albany High School that will be entering a trade program.
Condolences may be posted online at www.fisherfuneralhome.com.