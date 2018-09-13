November 11, 1946 — September 7, 2018
Robert “Bob” Quincy Taylor, 71, of Lebanon, passed away Friday in Salem surrounded by his family and friends.
He was born November 11, 1946, to Quincy Baugh and Dorothy (Ager) Taylor in Cleveland, Ohio, and grew up in Encinitas, California.
Bob graduated from San Dieguito High School in 1964, and attended San Diego State University where he studied political science.
He married Kathy J. Dziedzic on July 7, 1978 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Bob spent his career working in the circuit board industry where he advanced throughout his career. He retired from WVRC in Lebanon where he provided vocational training to persons with disabilities.
Bob committed the last 18 years of his life to being sober and shared the AA 12-step message of strength and spirituality by sponsoring others seeking a fulfilling life through sobriety.
Bob was a strong and loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He is survived by his wife Kathy Jean Taylor of Lebanon; daughters Deborah Taylor Foster of Escondido, California, Jennifer Taylor of Sacramento, California; and son Michael J. Taylor of Tucson, Arizona; seven grandchildren and one great-grandchild.
He was preceded in death by his sister Nancy B. June of Redlands, California.
Private family services were held. Huston-Jost Funeral Home is handling arrangements.