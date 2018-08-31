December 10, 1927 — August 27, 2018
Robert Victor Nemo, “Bob," of Lebanon, was born on December 10, 1927, in Sedro Woolley, Washington, to his Italian immigrant parents, Andy (Andrea Naimo) and Mary (Marie DeBay) Nemo.
Bob grew up on Duke’s Hill in Sedro Woolley and as a youngster Bob’s playground was Northern State Hospital, a short bike ride from the Nemo’s house. There, he would visit his Uncles George and Bob, who worked in the hospital bakery and always had treats for the kids. It was at Northern State where a groundskeeper taught him about baseball, a sport he came to love.
At Sedro Woolley High School, “Toots” excelled in football, basketball, baseball, and track, earning 13 letterman awards.
Eight days after graduation in 1946, he and seven of his buddies enlisted in the service, Bob entering the Navy. While in the Navy, he starred on the Pensacola Naval Base baseball team, and played in several exhibition games including one against Jackie Robinson and the Brooklyn Dodgers. After an honorable discharge in 1948, Bob returned to Sedro Woolley and enrolled at Skagit Valley Community College and worked part-time at Northern State Hospital, passing up an invitation to try out for the Brooklyn Dodgers. During the summer he played on the Northern State Indians baseball team along with his brother George and cousin Kenny Jackson. After college, he played several years with the Skagit Chiefs baseball team from Sedro Woolley.
In 1949, Bob married Laura Ann Leavitt and transferred to Western Washington College of Education (now Western Washington University) in Bellingham, where he graduated in 1953, with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Education.
He began a 35-year career in education, teaching in elementary and junior high schools, in Malott (earning $2,400 his first year) and Stanwood, Washington, before relocating to Oregon and teaching at Foster, Albany, Lacomb and finally Sodaville, where he served as the Principal/Superintendent for 18 years before retiring in 1986. Bob was a popular teacher and very successful coach at every school he worked. Many of his students kept in touch with him over the years, which brought him great satisfaction and joy.
While in Stanwood he was passionate about and instrumental in promoting youth baseball. He was a co-founder of the Stanwood Little League in 1954 and later in organizing and coaching the Stanwood Babe Ruth team. Each summer, while working at Twin City Foods, he would organize a caravan of parents and kids to attend a Seattle Rainiers game; and was always accommodating to open up the old gym at Lincoln for kids to play basketball when school was out.
In 1969, after moving to Lebanon, he married Roma Ann Cutlip and they enjoyed many fishing and camping trips, and excursions to Reno and California together before and after their retirement, and before Roma’s passing in 2003.
Bob was preceded in death by his parents, Andy and Mary Nemo; brothers, Al, Joe, and George Nemo; sister, Josephine (Jackson); and companion, Marlene Atchley.
Bob is survived by first wife Laura Ann Ware of Camano Island, Washington; sons, David (Gail) Nemo of Portland and Doug (Sue) Nemo of Camano Island; daughter, Jane (Bill) Latimer of Lebanon; granddaughters, Lisa (Jason) Williams of Lebanon and Jordan Nemo of Mill Creek, Washington; great-grandson, Dylan Williams of Lebanon; stepchildren, Gene Cutlip and Lindy (David) Hicks, of Nevada, and Casey Cutlip, of Washington.
Bob was a member of American Legion Santiam Post 51 in Lebanon where he enjoyed playing cards, dancing and socializing. He was a big sports fan of Oregon State and the Seattle Mariners, and it drove him crazy when a batter would take the first pitch strike down the middle, which he called “the best pitch to hit." Bob was also the namesake for Nemo’s Sports Apparel store in Lebanon.
Bob passed away peacefully and comfortably at Evergreen Hospice in Albany on August 27, 2018, at the age of 90.
The family wishes to acknowledge and thank staff at both Corvallis Samaritan Hospital and Evergreen Hospice for their kind and compassionate care of Bob.
Private interment was at Odd Fellows Cemetery in Lebanon.
Remembrances may be directed to Safe Haven Humane Society, 32220 Old Hwy. 34, Tangent, OR 97389; and Lebanon High School Baseball, 1700 S. 5th St., Lebanon, OR 97355.
Huston-Jost Funeral Home is handling arrangements.