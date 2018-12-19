December 19, 1944 — December 10, 2018
With his wife by his side, Robert (Bob) Scott passed away peacefully on December 10, 2018, after a brief, painful struggle with pancreatic cancer.
Bob was born in Eugene, Oregon, the third son of George and Elizabeth Scott. He was raised in Corvallis. After graduating from Corvallis High School in 1963, he joined the National Guard. He was a Supply Sergeant at the time of his honorable discharge six years later.
He married his wife, Barbara, in 1964. Upon earning his electrician’s license in 1973, he was employed by Evanite Fiber until his retirement in 2007.
Bob was a loving husband, father and grandfather. He was a die-hard Disney fan, which he instilled in his daughters and grandchildren. Annual vacations to Disneyland began in 1965, with occasional trips to Walt Disney World. Bob also loved his cars and was meticulous in caring for them.
Bob is survived by his wife, Barbara; daughters, Cynthia (Troy) Emerson and Deborah (Scott) Stewart; grandchildren, Zander and Evan Furrow and Haleigh and Nataleigh Stewart; brother, Richard (Lory) Scott; sisters-in-law, Judy (John) Scott and Diane (Allen) Scott; nieces, nephews, and other extended family.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and brothers, John and Allen Scott.
A celebration of life will be held at 1:30 p.m. on January 5, 2019, at Shadow Hills Country Club, 92512 River Road, Junction City, OR 97448.
Contributions in lieu of flowers may be made to Evergreen Hospice, 1046 Sixth Ave. SW, Albany, OR 97321.
Arrangements entrusted to Murphy-Musgrove Funeral Home.