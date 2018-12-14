September 17, 1928 — December 3, 2018
Rev. Bob Kingsbury, of Eugene, passed away on December 3, 2018 at the age of 90.
He was born September 17, 1928 to Augustus and Anna (Ericsson) Kingsbury in Portland, Oregon. He grew up in Oak Grove with his five siblings, graduating from Milwaukie High School as valedictorian in 1946.
Bob attended the University of Oregon, where he was a member of the Theta Chi fraternity, and earned his undergraduate degree in education in 1950. While attending UO, Bob met the love of his life, Shirley Fossen, through the Methodist Wesley Foundation and they were married in 1951.
He taught fourth grade for two years at Sellwood Elementary in Portland before getting a call to the ministry. He attended Boston University School of Theology from ’52-’55 where he earned his Master of Divinity degree, after which he served as a pastor of the United Methodist Church in various positions: Cave Junction UMC, ’55-’58; Wesley Foundation at UO, ’58-’66; World Student Christian Federation, Liberia, West Africa, ’66-’69; Campus Ministry at OSU, ’69-’84; Astoria UMC, ’84-’88; Newberg UMC, ’88-’89; Clatskanie/Rainier UMC, ’89-’93. He retired to Eugene in 1993.
Bob is survived by his wife, Shirley, of 67 years; his sister, Betty Aldrich; sisters-in-law, Dee Kingsbury and Barbara Parr; his children, Kathy Kingsbury (Tom Buhler), Anne Bennett (Don), Tony Kingsbury (Becky), Grace Ruddy (Rock); nine grandchildren; one great-grandchild; and many nieces and nephews.
Bob was preceded in death by a grandson, Kyle Edson, and four of his siblings, Fannie, Richard, Jack, and Ruth.
Bob was a member of First United Methodist Church in Eugene, Emerald Empire Kiwanis Club, and the Eugene Gleemen.
Bob enjoyed spending time with his family, traveling, woodworking, photography, gardening, fishing, college sports, and keeping up on the nightly news. His life and ministry were devoted to the causes of social justice, civil rights, and peace. He also loved to sing and always had a song in his heart. Bob was kind to everyone he met, with friends throughout the world. Many people looked up to Bob and considered him a positive role model. The guiding scripture of his life was Micah 6:8: “What does the Lord require of you? To act justly and love mercy and to walk humbly with your God.”
A memorial celebration of Bob’s life will be held at 2 p.m. on December 27, 2018 at the First United Methodist Church of Eugene, with a reception to follow.
Donations can be made in Bob’s memory to Campus Ministry at OSU, Wesley Center at UO, or your local Habitat for Humanity chapter.