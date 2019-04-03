September 8, 1935 — March 27, 2019
On Wednesday, March 27, 2019 Robert Joy, 83, of Albany, passed away at OHSU due to complications of diabetes and heart issues.
Bob loved to travel and loved sports, especially West Albany sports. He loved flying and military aircraft but most of all he loved his family.
He was married to his wife, Pat for 58 years and was very proud of his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Bob was born in 1935 in Coquille, Oregon to Carrol Joy and Marguerite (Curlin) Jones. He grew up and attended schools in Salem where he excelled as a four-sport athlete. He graduated from Dallas high school in 1953.
After graduation, Bob enlisted in the Air Force. He became a crew chief of an F-86 Sabre jet. He was discharged in 1958 after serving foreign duties in Korea and Japan.
After serving in the military, he moved back to Salem where he met his one-time love, Patricia Hughlett. They were married on August 19, 1960. Bob and Pat lived in Salem and then later in Albany. Their daughter, Kathleen was born in 1963 and their son, Michael was born in 1971.
Bob worked for NW Natural Gas for 39 years where he met many longtime friends.
Bob is survived by his wife, Pat; daughter, Kathy George and husband, Dan; son, Mike Joy and wife, Wendy; grandchildren, Tyler George and wife Halie, Brianna Joy and Kayla Joy; and great grandchildren, Dane and Maci George. He is also survived by many extended family members who he cared deeply about.
A memorial service will be at 2 p.m. on Friday, April 5 at Fisher Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the American Heart Assn, The Diabetes Foundation or to West Albany Sports Foundation in care of Fisher Funeral Home, 306 SW Washington St., Albany, OR 97321. Online condolences for the family may be posted at www.fisherfuneralhome.com.