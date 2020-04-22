Robert “Bob” John Veazie

In 2007 Bob created his consulting company, People Powered Leadership, where he developed and copyrighted “Commitment Based Safety.” His clients included Fortune 500 companies in the US, Canada, Australia, Africa, and Europe. He also co-authored books with E. Scott Geller about behavioral safety, including "The Courage Factor," "When No One's Watching" and "The Motivation to Actively Care."

In 2012, he married Carol Lamborn of Reston, Virginia where they resided until moving to Sarasota, Florida in 2014. They were active in their churches, McLean Bible Church in McLean, Virginia and Bayside Community Church in Bradenton, Florida. They visited the Holy Land and enjoyed traveling to natural, beautiful places with annual trips to Banff in the Canadian Rockies and the islands of Hawaii. They also enjoyed going to the “happiest place on earth,” by being annual pass holders at Disney World. And they enjoyed being home and watching sunsets on Siesta Beach and taking dips in the pool.

Bob's expertise was in human behavior, and he demonstrated his belief in giving-back in many ways. He had a strong conviction to live by the values of character, integrity, courage, compassion, caring and serving others and lived those values throughout his life. He remained active in the Boy Scouts, where he prided himself on being part of the Order of the Arrow, which was based on service to others. He served on the Alumni Corporation Board of his fraternal chapter at Cal Poly for over a dozen years in various positions, including as President. He created a unique decision-making model, named Leading By Values, for his 100-member undergraduate fraternal chapter. Bob referred to the model as "The Northern Star," because it could guide young men in their development. In 2013 he presented and gifted the model to the 500 alumni-and-undergraduate leaders attending his Fraternity's National Convention.